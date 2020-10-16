Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, Dr. Hugh K. Rogers, Jr, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. He was a life-long Christian and long-time member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh K. Rogers and Bannie (Fuller) Rogers, beloved wife - Mildred Rogers, two dear half-brothers - Carson and Wm. Perry Rogers, and special childhood friends - Gene Vance, Kyle Ross Baker, among others.
Survived by daughter Anna Cunningham and spouse Carl Cunningham, Ret LTC Hugh K. Rogers III and spouse Annette Rogers, daughter Janet Slaughter and spouse Michael Slaughter, daughter Mary Ruhter and spouse Esq. Matthew Ruhter, 11 grandchildren, 3-great-grandchildren, and numerous special cousins.
He was a native son of Rogersville, a Son of the American Revolution, a decorated Vietnam War hero, and 20-year career Army officer who proudly served his country in many places both in the USA and abroad. Through his military service, he earned the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Four Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal, Vietnam Medal of Honor 1st Class, Ordnance Badge, Republic of Vietnam Unit Citation with Palm, and 2 Overseas Service Bars. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel having achieved service recognition for his work in South America, Central America, and Europe.
From a very young age, Hugh demonstrated an insatiable curiosity and high intellect which lead to his lifelong passion of education for himself and others. After starting college at age 16, he double majored in Engineering and Economics at ETSU and achieved a Masters in Industrial Engineering. During his service years, he earned his PhD in Educational Leadership in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. After his retirement from the Army, he continued to increase both educational and employment opportunities in East Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. He was a gifted grantwriter and educator who relentlessly championed increasing supply chain manufacturing and workforce development in the United States. He was extremely versatile and comprehensive in his understanding of the various complexities in this field as he had nine years as a plant manager, project manager, and contracting officer in TN, KS, and MI, and five years international experience in exports and manufacturing. His list of clients for whom he performed work included: Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Seimens and United Space Alliance. His workforce-related grants were awarded by the US Dept of Education, US Dept of Labor Skills Standards Committee, the National Science Foundation, and the State of Florida.
His college programs for manufacturing won the US Dept of Education Award for “Best Technical Program in the Southeast” in 1990. After working as an Associate Professor and Director of Manufacturing Engineering Laboratories at the College of Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Central Florida, he returned home to his alma mater ETSU where he taught Six Sigma, Quality, Research, Logistics, and Distribution and was an active member in several professional societies (APICS, ASQ, SME, ASME, and Rotary International, where he received the Paul Harris Lifetime Service Award).
Throughout the years of encouraging love of God, family, and doing your best through education and in service to others, he also shared a ready wit, mischievous smile, and deep love of music with his family and dearest childhood friends. Some of his most cherished memories were of joining in the band by playing his guitar and singing altogether at The Music Junction with his many multi-talented musician friends. With family, he would often pull out his guitar to encourage a spontaneous family sing-a-long to favorite hymns and country gospels.
Receiving of Family and Friends will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 17th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm with Graveside Service to follow at McKinney Cemetery in Rogersville, TN, where he will be recognized by the Tennessee Army National Guard with the full traditional military salute.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to kindly support the Alzheimer's Regional Resource Center which touches the lives of individuals living with this disease and their caregiving families throughout the greater Tri-Cities area. You can mail your contribution in his memory directly to: The Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center, 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy. Kingsport, Tennessee 37660. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.