GRAY - Dr. Glen Edward Hall, age 75, of Gray, Tennessee, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Wise County, Virginia, a son of the late Amos Hall and Alma Ford Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Hall; and one nephew, Mark Fitzgerald.
Glen was of the Baptist faith and as a child attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church with his parents. He graduated May of 1970 from University of Tennessee at Memphis with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He was an accomplished businessman having served the Gray Community for over 40 years as the Owner and Operator of Gray Pharmacy. Dr. Hall was a faithful and active donor of the Gray Community having helped numerous organizations during his lifetime. In the summer of 2022, he received the recognition of 50 years of being a Pharmacist from the University of Tennessee. He loved cars, University of Tennessee Football, traveling, and spending time with family.
He is survived by one son, Jason Hall; one adopted daughter and great granddaughter, Peyton Hall; two daughters, Chasity Kilgore and husband Brandon, and Whitney Garland and boyfriend Matthew Sims; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth “Dani” Hall and boyfriend Jared Rose, Keegan Kilgore, Kai Kilgore, Hadley Phillips, Taylor Johnson and girlfriend Grace Walters, Isaiah Johnson, and Harper Berry; one great grandchild, Henry Rose; one sister, Martha Fox; one niece, Gaylynn Fitzgerald; one nephew, Michael Fitzgerald; great niece and nephews, Emily, Evan, Derrick and Ethan; special caregiver, Patricia Hall; and a host of special friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Bo Castle officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Gray Community Cemetery, 2108 Oak Street, Gray, TN. Pallbearers will be Michael Fitzgerald, Evan Fitzgerald, Ethan Fitzgerald, Taylor Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Derrick Dye, Keegan Kilgore, and Kai Kilgore.
The family would like to express their thanks to Cecil Laws, Andy Law, Ben Buchanan, Scott Buckingham, Avalon Hospice and caregivers for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 41428, Nashville, TN 37204.