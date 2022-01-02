KINGSPORT - Dr. Frank Wayne Quillen, 78, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1943, in Gate City, VA to the late Sybil and Owen Quillen.
Frank retired from East Tennessee State University as a Professor of Philosophy. He enjoyed Broadway plays and musicals. Frank was an avid reader, who would read just about anything. He was a kind and generous man, who gave to a variety of charities. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his cousins, Shane Myers, Krystle McQueen, Larry Hilton, Tonya Hilton, and Tim Everhart.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00pm at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jonathan Hermes officiating. Committal service will follow at 3:00pm.
Dr. Quillen will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.
Online condolences may be made to the Quillen family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Quillen family.