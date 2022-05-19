Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron, 92, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, due to complications from a fall, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Jeremy McMillan and Rev. Justin Anderson officiating.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Masonic Garden of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s honor to the Tri-Cities Dental Hygienist Association, Jennifer Byerley, 2923 Antioch Road, Johnson City, TN, 37604.
