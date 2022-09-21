On September 20, 2022, Pastor, Edward C. Dillowe, Doctor of Theology, Ph. D. (Religion), Doctor of Sacred Theology, Doctor of Letters, Doctor of Divinity, went to see the One he met 56 years ago. The One he preached about welcomed him home. He and his precious wife, Sue were married Christmas Day 1959 and were married 62 years. They were converted at a Baptismal service by Holston River near Kingsport on a Wednesday evening, June 8, 1966. Edward was a veteran having served three years in the Army and two years in the VA National Guard leaving as a sergeant.

Edward was a Baptist preacher for 54 years and a pastor for 53 years. He worked 33.5 years at Eastman, retiring as a training developer on April 1, 1996. Being converted from a “Jehovah’s Witness”, he preached in this area and other states and countries on “Why I Can No Longer Be A “Jehovah’s Witness.” Many books by this name were published, sold, or given away. Five million tracts by this title have been printed in a total of five languages and distributed to every Spanish-speaking country in the world, and Africa and Germany. He published a multiple page church paper for more than 50 years. The 12-page “RECORD” of Rock Springs Baptist Church was sent weekly to 14 US states and 22 foreign countries for years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video