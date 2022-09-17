WORTHINGTON, IN - Dr. Douglas Todd Lawson, 55, of Worthington, IN, passed away on September 12, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospital, Bloomington.
He was born on March 27, 1967, in Anderson, the son of Kenneth Lawson and Sue A. Neff.
WORTHINGTON, IN - Dr. Douglas Todd Lawson, 55, of Worthington, IN, passed away on September 12, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospital, Bloomington.
He was born on March 27, 1967, in Anderson, the son of Kenneth Lawson and Sue A. Neff.
Doug graduated from Highland High School in 1985, Indiana University in 1989, and Indiana University School of Medicine in 1993.
He was a physician who practiced as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in Anderson, Indiana for many years and also practiced throughout the Midwest, especially in remote, high-risk hospitals.
Doug was many things to many people, most notably, a son, father, and doctor. He was known for his signature sense of humor and vast amounts of knowledge ranging from rock and roll history to niche movie trivia. Doug was a formidable trivia opponent and a cunning euchre player. He loved cooking and spending time with family. Doug particularly loved spending time on the shores of Lake Michigan, admiring the waves and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Holden Lawson; father, Kenneth Alan and wife Tara Lawson, mother, Sue A. and husband, Lonnie Neff; sister, Missy and husband, Matt Wolfe; brother, Steven and wife Megan Neff; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Virginia Belcher and Gerald and Irma Lawson.
Cremation was chosen and there will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.