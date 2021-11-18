KINGSPORT - Dr. Daniel L. Dickerson, 72, of Kingsport passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
