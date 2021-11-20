KINGSPORT – Dr. Daniel L. Dickerson, 72, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long history of kidney disease and ultimate failure and cardiac arrest.
Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Eddie Whitley officiating. Dr. Art Boyd will provide a eulogy.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brian Clark, Scott Addington, Wayne Matherly, Caleb Bishop, Matthew Robinson and Bryan Boyd.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Krupp, Wesley Fields, and Ronnie Trent.
The family requests all attendees to the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joey Watson, Dr. Steve Butler and staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Art Boyd (who was like a brother to Daniel). Special neighbors, Ginger and Joe Krupp and their dog Dylan with whom Daniel and Janette shared.
