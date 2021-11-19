KINGSPORT – Dr. Daniel L. Dickerson, 72, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long history of kidney disease and ultimate failure and cardiac arrest.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on April 5, 1949, a son of the late Charles and Velma Dickerson.
Dan graduated from Lynn View High School, class of 1967. He continued his education receiving his B.S. degree from East Tennessee University and his MD degree from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences in Memphis, TN in 1974. He completed his residency in Family Practice at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences, Knoxville, TN in 1977. That same year he was certified by examination as a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice and took numerous required recertification examination every six years.
In 1977 he returned to his hometown of Kingsport where he practiced with multiple partners until he retired in 2010 due to chronic health problems. He was respected and loved by his fellow physicians and especially by his patients. Through his practice years he served on many committees, chairing many at Holston Valley Hospital relating to improving quality patient care. He was a member of the TN Medical Association, American and Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians and faithful staff member of Holston Valley Hospital and Indian Path Hospital. He retired from Mountain Region Family Medicine.
Dan was a Christian and a former longtime member of Temple Baptist Church. He was a 32 Degree Mason and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Todd Dickerson; an infant sister, Carolyn Dickerson.
Surviving are his loving partner and caregiver for over 22 years, Janette Addington; son, Kevin Wayne Dickerson; daughter, Tacie Dickerson Baumrucker and husband Dr. Steve Baumrucker; grandchildren, Alyssa Dickerson, Peydon Dickerson, Liam Baumrucker and Beck Baumrucker; extended family (Janette’s), Scott Addington and wife Laura, Sherry Matherly and husband Wayne, Sheila Clark and husband Brian, Kenny Addington and wife Vanessa (who has been like a daughter to Daniel), grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Lindsay, Alyssa, Garrett, Katelin and Aubrey; great-grandchildren, Syiles, Abygayl and Levi; (Janette’s siblings), Franklin, Sam and Nancy.
Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Eddie Whitley officiating. Dr. Art Boyd will provide a eulogy.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brian Clark, Scott Addington, Wayne Matherly, Caleb Bishop, Matthew Robinson and Bryan Boyd.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Krupp, Wesley Fields, and Ronnie Trent.
The family requests all attendees to the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joey Watson, Dr. Steve Butler and staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Art Boyd (who was like a brother to Daniel). Special neighbors, Ginger and Joe Krupp and their dog Dylan with whom Daniel and Janette shared.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
