Dr. Charles Edward “Ed” Osborne
KINGSPORT - Dr. Charles Edward “Ed” Osborne, 92, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 161 East Ravine Street, Kingsport, TN, (423) 245-5187.
