Dr. Carl Jackson Freeman Jr. passed away peacefully on December 26th after a period of failing health. He was preceded in death by Thelma Freeman and Carl Jackson Freeman Sr. Carl Jr. was born and raised in Gate City, Virginia. He graduated from the University of Virginia, received a Master's in Biology from V.P.I., and a PhD in Biology from the University of South Carolina.
He was a professor at Presbyterian College. While residing in Conway, SC, Carl impacted hundreds of students' lives as a Professor of Biology at Coastal Carolina University. He played an important role as advisor, especially in Pre-Medicine. Aside from helping many aspiring medical candidates, he was an amazing artist, pianist, woodworker, and antique collector.
Carl was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway and shared his talents with the members. Carl's faith in God never wavered and sustained him throughout his life. Carl had many gifts. The gift that benefitted all of us most was that he saw the good in people and in life's situations.
A special thanks is shared to his friend Shelia and Doug for their love and support for the past 4 years.
Goldfinch Funeral home is serving the Freeman family. There will be a small gathering in Weber City VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, which was a favored charity of Carl.