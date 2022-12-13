Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 16th 7pm – 8pm with social time with the family to follow 8pm - 9pm in the Gate City Middle School Gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, to honor him the family asks you to consider a gift to the Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller Veterinary Scholarship with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Checks can be made out to Virginia Tech Foundation and mailed to VMCVM, 215 Duck Pond Drive; Blacksburg, VA 24061, with “Doc Fuller Scholarship” written on the check memo line. Gifts can also be made online at ‘vetmed.vt.edu/make-a-gift.html#ways’ adding ‘Doc Fuller Scholarship’ in the Area to Support. (More specific online instructions can be found on ‘Doc Fuller’ Facebook page)