Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Doc was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Fuller, his mom Bonnie Fuller and his sister Judy Fuller. He is survived by his daughter Katie, daughter Emily and son Bradley, all three of whom he loved deeply and who made him so very proud; and his significant other and business partner Dr. Cindy Harrison. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Lynda (Tom) Wingate and Barbara (Marty) Blevins. He also leaves behind two nieces, Lauren Cassell and Alisha Blevins, two nephews, Eric Wingate and Derek Blevins, one great nephew Miles Castiglia, several loving cousins, including Connie Wardrup, his ‘like a sister’ cousin, his ‘adopted sister’ Teresa (Susie) Ford, and a multitude of friends spanning the country.
Doc attended Crossroad Church in Greenville, TN.
He graduated from Gate City High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. He was totally devoted to and completely loved the work he did every day (and night!). Doc had a huge cadre of students he has mentored in veterinary medicine, attended their pinning ceremonies, graduations and many of their weddings. He loved every one of them, and was seen as a father figure by most. Doc was so very proud of each and every student he mentored who became veterinarians, going back to their communities to care for animals— adding new love and new light to the veterinarian profession.
Doc was a highly respected member of the Gate City business community and was actively involved in many civic and professional organizations. Some of those include Past President and a current board member of the Scott County Cattlemen’s Association, member of the Russell County Cattlemen’s Association, member of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, member of American Veterinary Medical Association, Past President and Past board member of the Virginia Academy of Food Animal Practitioners, a 30-year member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and Past Den Leader of the Boy Scouts of America.
Doc was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, spending time with the people he loved, on his farms, with his dogs, with his cattle, on the beach and in the mountains. He loved all sports, but particularly had a passion for his VA Tech Hokies. Doc enjoyed nurturing relationships with his clients and spent his life caring for their thousands of animals. ‘No’ was not in his vocabulary when it came to sick animals needing him. Doc lived by and is known for his life motto of ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’
Doc, your life was so very full but way too short. In those short 56 years, the number of lives you’ve touched—four legged and two legged—is immeasurable. He was one of a kind. And as our Doc would always say….’I love ya’!
A Celebration of Life will be held December 16th 7pm-8pm with social time with the family to follow 8pm-9pm in the Gate City Middle School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the to-be established Dr. Bill W (Doc) Fuller Veterinary Scholarship at his beloved Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. Details to follow.
Our family wishes to thank everyone for the beautiful outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.