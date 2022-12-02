Dr. Bill "Doc" Fuller Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Dr. Bill "Doc" Fuller, 56, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bill Fuller Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you