ROGERSVILLE - Dr. Bernardino D. Marcelo, age 94, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence after a period of declining health.Visitation is 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church (Rogersville).Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Bart Okere officiating.