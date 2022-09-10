Bruce Wayne Lanthorn, Jr., was born August 2, 1945, and died on August 30, 2022, at his home and embraced by his family.

Wayne was raised in Helena, Montana, and he cherished memories of hunting ducks and geese with his father and brothers. He loved his mother’s wit and tenacity, true to her Irish heritage—and he inherited these traits. He completed his undergraduate degree at Carroll College in Helena and earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Wyoming. He served for six years in the National Guard and Army Reserves as a medic.

