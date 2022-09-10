Bruce Wayne Lanthorn, Jr., was born August 2, 1945, and died on August 30, 2022, at his home and embraced by his family.
Wayne was raised in Helena, Montana, and he cherished memories of hunting ducks and geese with his father and brothers. He loved his mother’s wit and tenacity, true to her Irish heritage—and he inherited these traits. He completed his undergraduate degree at Carroll College in Helena and earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Wyoming. He served for six years in the National Guard and Army Reserves as a medic.
He was a Renaissance man, with quick-witted humor and a deep curiosity for all aspects of life. He could talk with anyone easily and put you at ease. He traveled the world, devoured fiction novels, and was a poetic and insightful writer.
Wayne practiced clinical psychology in Kingsport for over 40 years. His wisdom and caring impacted many lives in the region. He particularly enjoyed the time he spent getting to know coal miners, whose work and sacrifice he admired. Declining health pulled him away from the work he loved, retiring in 2018.
Wayne cherished his wife, Rachel—they laughed much, talked deeply, and visited Kauai every anniversary they could. Together they raised their daughter Hannah, and he modeled for her what a loving, devoted, and fully-invested father should be, and she revered him. He was Papa to her, and later to two grandchildren. He admired Cahill’s maturity and wisdom, and Rachel’s inherited love of dance, writing, and language; and their deep love for one another and their family. He taught them the love of God through his generous, comforting spirit.
In His Own Words:
My life has been blessed.
My wife, Rachel, was the love of my life and gave my life meaning, sunshine to my days and Christ in my heart. In death, we will again walk hand in hand. My heart’s daughter Hannah has been a source of joy and love and an endless source of pride. My brothers, Mark and Peter, exceeded mere fraternity and were dear, dear lifelong friends. My grandchildren, Cahill and Rachel, put a sparkle in my eye and renewed my awe and love of life. Their precious hugs and incandescent smiles were priceless. My extended families gave caring and comfort that I treasured. My friends brought hours and years of warm-hearted fun and loving support.
To my clients, thank you for your trust and the privilege of working with you. A very special goodbye to my “nephew,” Eddie C., who often lit my path of spirituality with his own lamp of faith.
To coworkers, colleagues, and supervisors, I offer an all-too-simple-sounding “thank you”—you all know what you meant to me. You gave my professional life fullness. Indeed, to all who extended me the gift of love I cannot possibly convey my gratitude—it is ineffably overwhelming.
To any I have failed, hurt, or disappointed I ask your forgiveness.
To God, thank You for Your tender mercies and undeserved blessings. Thank You for your Son. In Jesus, you illuminated a clear path Home. As I aged and grew a bit wiser, I began to see Your presence everywhere—especially in loving-hearted and spirit-filled souls. To borrow from Dickens’ Tiny Tim: “God bless us, every one.”
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Rachel Little Lanthorn; his brother, Peter W. Lanthorn; his son, Craig W. Lanthorn; and his parents, Bruce Wayne Lanthorn, Sr. and Mary Catherine Houlihan Lanthorn.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Blevins Harvey, and husband Joe Harvey; his two grandchildren, Joseph Cahill Harvey and Rachel Catherine Harvey; his brother, Mark Kevin Lanthorn; his sister-in-law, Teresa Lanthorn; his beloved nephews, Burke K. Lanthorn and Matthew C. Lanthorn; and his niece, Alison Revuelta Lanthorn and their families. The family is grateful for the medical providers and caregivers who helped him; for friend, Donna Church; and for the decades of care and friendship Betty Wright has given to all of our family.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Randy Frye officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service.