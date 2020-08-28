Dr. Anthony H. Daniels departed this life Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday August 29, 2020 at Central Baptist Church Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery Weber City, Va. Due to covid-19 CDC and the state of Tennessee guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and masks will be required, limited seating available.
