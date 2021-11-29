KINGSPORT, TN – Doyle W. Dingus, age 94, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at NHC in Kingsport, TN. Formerly of Clinchco, VA, he was a son of the late Stewart and Ollie Mae Dingus. Doyle was retired from the US Air Force, serving over 20 years and last employed as a mechanic for Jim Oquinn Ford. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bethleen Yates Dingus; a son, Mitchell Dwayne Dingus; son-in-law, Jerry Litzinger; granddaughter, Jessica Dingus Dykes; a brother Ralph Dingus and his wife, Gilvie and two sisters, Nyla Fleming and Jane Goodrich.
Survivors include a son, Jeff and his wife Martha Dingus of Kingsport, TN; a daughter, Melissa Litzinger of Kingsport, TN; a brother and his wife Billy Ray and Janice Dingus of Haysi, VA; grandchildren, DJ and his wife Taylor Litzinger, Melissa Beth Litzinger, Sarah Dingus, Nicholas Dingus and Deanna Dingus; great grandchildren, Brayden, John, Emily, Gracie, Ellie, Elsa, Esme and Owen and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Haysi Funeral Home with Joey Fuller officiating. Burial followed in the Rebecca Willis Cemetery, Haysi, VA. with Military Rites. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends after 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com