Doyle Thomas “Tommy “Stevens, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his devoted wife, Virginia, and his loving family on Friday, September 8, 2023. Tom was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on December 25, 1931, and attended Dobyns-Bennett high school where he met his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife, Virginia McKarem. After high school, they both attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Tommy received his bachelor's degree in Transportation Logistics. Tommy and Virginia were married in 1954 and he transitioned to heaven one day short of their 69th wedding anniversary.

Tommy was the owner and operator of several transportation and logistics companies throughout his career. Following his graduation from college, Tommy served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. After serving his country, he began his business career as a transportation manager for Burlington Industries in various locations throughout the eastern United States. Eventually, he and Virginia moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where their two children, Karen and Greg, were born and raised. During his time in Memphis, he founded and built Distribution and Transportation Services, Inc. into a large independent transportation and logistics family of companies throughout the southeastern U.S. After over 50 years in business, he and Virginia retired and moved to Franklin, Tennessee, to be near their children and grandchildren.


