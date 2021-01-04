Doyle Ray Christian, age 81, passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Christian was born December 6, 1939 to the late Paul E and Vona L Bombailey Christian. He was a lifelong farmer, loved the mountains, UT Football, UT Women’s Basketball, and listening to Alan Jackson singing church hymns. Mr. Christian was preceded in death by his parents, sons Jeff and Matt Christian, sister Yvonne Neas, brother-in-law Pleas Horton, our “BOY’S” Curtis Alsup, Wayne McCrary, Kevin Story, Tim Kelly.
Visitation will be 4-8pm Monday January 4, 2021 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be 11am Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with entombment in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Vivian Ferris Christian, daughter Christina Maria Steele and husband Darren, sisters Drusilla Horton, Gwendolyn Marsh, daughter-in-law Debby Christian, grandchildren Ryan Christian, Jack Coble, Alexander Coble, brother-in-laws Jim Erwin and wife Janice, Bill Erwin and wife Byrnece, sister-in-law Barbara Haun and husband Jim, our “BOY’S” Tim Newton and Sam Gingerich, numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.