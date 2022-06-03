Doyle L. Hunt, 73, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, from complications from Parkinson’s Disease.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Anthony Dickens officiating. Pallbearers will be Dustin Hunt, David Peters, Henry Prater, Jim Carter, Guy Meade. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm Saturday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Harris, Alvin Hunt, Tom Mead, Larry Shipley and Howard Light.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Doyle L. Hunt and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.