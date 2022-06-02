Doyle L. Hunt, 73, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, from complications from Parkinson’s Disease.
Doyle was a graduate of Ketron High School and East Tennessee University, and he retired from the Kingsport Press. He loved to farm, travel and sports. Doyle was an avid fan of Sullivan South football where his brother-in-law, John Allen Compton, coached. He loved his church, Sullivan Baptist Church, and his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. Hunt and Lucille Meade Hunt; grandparents, C.C. Meade and Mary Lou Fleenor Meade and French and Laura Sells Hunt; brothers-in-law, John Allen Compton and Greg Vanover.
Those left to cherish Doyle’s memory are his loving wife, Sheila Vanover Hunt; son, Dustin L. Hunt; sister, Dolores H. Compton; neice, Shonda C. Peters (David); great-nieces, Makenzie and Anna Peters who he cherished and loved like his granddaughters of Georgetown, KY; brother-in-law, Gary Vanover; special cousin, Kim Meade Prater, who was like a sister, and her husband, Henry who were also Doyle’s caregivers.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Anthony Dickens officiating. Pallbearers will be Dustin Hunt, David Peters, Henry Prater, Jim Carter, Guy Meade.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Harris, Alvin Hunt, Tom Mead, and Larry Shipley.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Doyle L. Hunt and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.