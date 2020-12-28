ROGERSVILLE- Doyle E. Ward, age 76, of Rogersville, went to his Heavenly home on December 25, 2020, after being hospitalized at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Doyle was a faithful member of East Rogersville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He fought for his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Moreover, he was the best Poppy and Dad his girls could ever ask for in life. Doyle had a genuine, caring heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Vivian Ward; mother, Delma Lee Ward; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hughes; nephew, Alan Hughes; and sister-in-law, Wilma Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Alisa Poe and special son-in-law, Andrew, and his pride and joy, granddaughter Emma; loving sister, Betty Hughes; cousin, Sue Fields; brother-in-law, Lee Woods, sister-in-law, Edna Jo Simpson; best friend, Jim Manis, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Doyle will lie in state from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home for the health and safety of friends and family due to COVID. A private graveside service will be held to follow with Pastor John Parrott officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Manis, Dewey Fields, Lee Woods, Randy Davis, Danny Brooks, and Howie McMillan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs at or The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Hudson Nursing Education Gift Fund. Checks may be mailed to UT Medical Center Development Office at 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.