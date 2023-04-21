Doyle E. Morelock, 91, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan Gardens and a graduate of Sullivan High School Class of 1950. He graduated from ETSU in 1954 with a BS Degree in Business Administration, then served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Doyle was employed by Kingsport Press / Arcata Graphics / Quebecor Printing for 37 years.
He attended Glen Alpine United Methodist Church since 1937, where he served on many committees and as Treasurer for several years. Doyle was a former member of the Sullivan Gardens Optimist Club where he was active in boys’ athletic activities and also served as President.
He and Nancy volunteered with the Mended Hearts at Holson Valley Medical Center. Doyle held many offices in that organization. They also enjoyed taking one day trips each week to see the beauty of this area. Along the way, he took pictures of churches and now has pictures of over 500 United Methodist Churches.
Later in life, he researched and documented the history of Morelock Farm, which he is the 4th generation to own. This was for the benefit of his children and grandchildren. He also wrote a book about his time in the U.S. Army which includes dates and places where he was stationed, along with interesting things he was involved in.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lyle L. Morelock and Grace Steadman Morelock.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Miller Morelock; daughter, Donna Travis and husband Stephen; son, Eddie Morelock; grandchildren, Joshua Travis, Courtney A. Morelock and fiancée Luke Sandler, and Christopher R. Morelock; sisters, Helen Andrews, Margaret Gibson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Randall Wright and Pastor Rusty Taylor officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.