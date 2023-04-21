Doyle E. Morelock, 91, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan Gardens and a graduate of Sullivan High School Class of 1950. He graduated from ETSU in 1954 with a BS Degree in Business Administration, then served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Doyle was employed by Kingsport Press / Arcata Graphics / Quebecor Printing for 37 years.

He attended Glen Alpine United Methodist Church since 1937, where he served on many committees and as Treasurer for several years. Doyle was a former member of the Sullivan Gardens Optimist Club where he was active in boys’ athletic activities and also served as President.

