NICKELSVILLE, VA - Doyle Franklin Dean, 70, Nickelsville VA passed away, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Doyle was born in Scott County, VA on February 9, 1950 and was the son of the late Elmer Vernon and Nannie Kate (Dean) Dean
In addition to his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Gary McMurray, brothers, Doug Dean and Charlie Dean, and brother-in-law, Mack Sluss preceded him in death.
Doyle was a loving and caring husband. He was a very humble man who loved everyone and always had a smile on his face. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company in CE Division for 34 years before retiring in 2007.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Judy Louise Dean, of the home; sisters, Mary Sluss, Nickelsville, VA, Christine Saul, Jonesborough, TN; brothers, Jr. Dean and wife, Sherry, Nickelsville, VA, Ronnie Dean and wife, Wilma, Nickelsville, VA; brothers-in-law, Gene Kegley and wife, Brenda, Nickelsville, VA, Jimmy Kegley and wife Alice, Nickelsville, VA, Grover “Jr.” Kegley and Carrie, Nickelsville, VA; along with several very special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Grassy Creek Cemetery, Castlewood, VA with David Jones providing a eulogy.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Monday for the graveside service.
Nephews and family will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Dean family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Doyle Franklin “Doc” Dean.