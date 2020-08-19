CHURCH HILL - Doyle Derrick, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, August 17, 2020.
A visitation 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A masonic service will be at 1:00 following the funeral service with Pastor Wayne Baker, Bro. Ed McLain, Rev. Gary Gerhardt, and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Derrick family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
