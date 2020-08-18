CHURCH HILL - Doyle Derrick, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Doyle had many names, he was the “Tree Man”, “Wood Chopper”, “Squirrel”, and “Wood Pecker”, and Bessie was always called “Mrs. whatever they called him.” His family was his rock. Doyle loved to talk about Jesus, he always asked people if they had Jesus. He was a friend to all and a stranger to none.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Bessie Derrick; along with several family members and a many dear friends.
A visitation 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A masonic service will be at 1:00 following the funeral service with Pastor Wayne Baker, Bro. Ed McLain, Rev. Gary Gerhardt, and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
