KINGSPORT - Doyle "Allen" Castle, 51 unexpectedly passed away on the 25th Day of June 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital.
Born in Kingsport on October 2nd, 1968 at Holston Valley Hospital to parents Doyle Junior Castle and Shirley McCloud who preceded Allen in Death. Allen was a graduate of Sullivan North High School, class of 1986. Allen chose a life of Community Service after High School upon Graduating from Walter's State Community College (Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy) in 1999. Allen's professional career as an Officer in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office lasted for 23 years before his retirement in 2009. Allen proudly served his Home Community both in and out uniform and was always a friend to those he met. Allen enjoyed Life, his Family, and his friends. Allen was deeply involved and aspired to become involved in local Politics and ran for County Commissioner. Allen also began to further his education to become an Attorney to continue to provide all he could. Allen enjoyed his free time
outdoors and riding his Harley with his Wife April.
Allen is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents Dewey and Berdie McCloud, his Paternal Grandparents Harvey and Oakie Castle, and Parents Doyle "Pap" and Shirley Castle.
Allen is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 18 years April Joann Castle and his 4 children Jeff, Brittany and granddaughter Arianna 8, Alasyn, and granddaughter Davinah Arnold 3, Stephanie Castle (fiancé Jurmal Watts) and grandson Jaiden 3. He adored his grandchildren. Allen is also survived by siblings Brother Don "Bulldog" Castle (Wife Rhonda), and Sherry Edwards (husband Mike) along with nieces and nephews Chelsea Yonts, Casey Castle, Cody Yonts, and Lane Castle. Allen is also survived and special friends who have become family and Lenora Cowden and family. Recognitions to the Alexandria and Charles Bowens Family, David and Melissa Jones, Kevin and Tara Froese, Ed Diaz, Timothy and Kate Donovan, Lital Eisenboem and other members of the TBL Family. A special Thank You to Allen's PMMC Family.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, July 10 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill, 320 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating.
Any Memorial donations or Flowers may be sent to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home care of Allen or April Castle. The Family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to all those aforementioned for your support.
