Dovie J. Parrott, age 90, went to her heavenly home January 7, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Forest Products in Morristown. Dovie lived a full life and had a wonderful love for her family and her animals.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barnett and Mattie Parrott; brothers, Dan Parrott
John Parrott Sr., and Ralph Parrott; and sisters, Ruth Jones, Helen Parrott and Pauline Klepper Rogers.
She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Wilma Parrott; and many nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm January 10, 2021 in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Larry Parrott officiating. The family asks if you plan to go to the graveside service that you would meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville for her care.