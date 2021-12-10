KINGSPORT - Douglas Wayne Hamblen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol after a brief illness. He was born to the late Silas and Geneva (White) Hamblen on February 26, 1942 in Sullivan County where he lived most of his life.
Douglas was of the Protestant Faith. He was employed through Local 538, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters in Johnson City, TN, where he was a member for over fifty years and worked several nuclear plant locations traveling the Eastern United States. Douglas was also a member of Kingsport Masonic Lodge # 688 F.A. & M.
Survivors include his wife, Jewel Light Hamblen; son, Shannon Dwayne Hamblen and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel Hamblen; sister, Sherry DeVault and husband Bill; brother, J.E. Hamblen; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hamblen family will honor Douglas’s life with a Graveside Service on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the Garden of the Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park with Douglas’s son Shannon Hamblen presenting a Eulogy and music of his father’s choice. Douglas’s wishes are to let everyone know that he is finally at peace.
In lieu of flowers the Hamblen family has requested that donations be made in Douglas’s memory to Tennessee for the Blind & Visually Impaired, 505 Deadrick St. Nashville, TN 37243 or to the charity of your choice.
The Hamblen family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States and Ballad Health Hospice nurses, Hope, McKayla and Lauren, Chaplin Andrew, for his numerous visits and fellowship during Doug’s illness and the Hospice burses for their care.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hamblen family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081