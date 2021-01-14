Isaiah 40:31.
But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Douglas Wayne Beavers: May 26, 1961 – January 12, 2021 Doug was born in Russell County, Va., the son of Bobby Beavers Sr. & Margaret (Dingus) Blevins . Doug played sports in High School for the St. Paul Deacons; he graduated in the class of 1980. While in School he developed a great sense of pride in performance. He took those skills with him throughout the rest of his life. Doug devoted his life to the service of others; he was the Maintenance supervisor at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. His attention to detail enabled hundreds of families to have the farewell they desired for their loved ones. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, family, & friends. Doug was saved at an early age at St. Paul Baptist church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents; Melvin and Hersey Dingus, two aunts; Thelma Phillips and Sandra Skeens, & his cousin, Tammy Turner. Surviving are his sister, Joyce & Larry Brumett of Bristol, VA; Nephews, Ryan Holbrook of Bristol, VA; Larry Jr. & Ashley Brumett, of Bristol, VA; Niece, Hayley & Brandon Sturgill of Bristol, VA; Two great-nephews, Colt Sturgill, & Grayson Holbrook; First- Cousins, Connie Crabtree, Vickie Hileman, Sabrina Monk, Monica Dutton, & Michael Skeens, One dear work partner, Tootie Jones; Two half siblings, Bobby Beavers Jr. of West VA., and Deborah Beavers of GA, several special cousins; other close-relatives and friends. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Douglas W. Beavers will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA., with Pastor Greg Crabtree officiating. Entombment will follow in the Tower of Faith Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Douglas “Doug” Beavers