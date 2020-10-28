Douglas Ward Oct 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Douglas M. Ward, 77, Kingsport, TN passed away, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Douglas M. Ward Residence Tn Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.