KINGSPORT - Douglas M. Ward, 77, Kingsport, TN passed away, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Ward was born in Wise County, VA on July 26, 1943, and was the son of the late Sam B. Ward and the late Janie M. (Baldwin) Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Randall Cleek officiating.
Graveside services will be held, at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
