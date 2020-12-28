MT. CARMEL - Douglas Steve Christian 70, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Doug lived in Kingsport in the Lynn Garden area until he was a teenager. He was the oldest of seven children and never took the role of the older brother lightly. Just ask any of his siblings how many encyclopedia articles they had to read under his watch. He and his siblings moved to Morristown with their parents where he finished school before beginning his career at Eastman Chemical Company in 1968. Doug met his wife Vicky at Eastman in 1972 and they married in March of 1973. They both retired from Eastman in 2016. During their marriage they had two children, Ryan in 1979 and Whitney in 1982. His wife and their children could never have been blessed with a better father or husband than Doug. His selfless love and devotion to his family never faltered. His laughter with friends and family will fill our hearts forever. Doug was always known for his attention to detail as well as his attention to safety. Our family will never forget one of his favorite quotes “Always Be Aware of Your Surroundings”. Doug was always there for his children and grandsons whether it was sports, ballet, or just playing. He loved his children to the moon and absolutely adored his grandsons. Taylor and Trae have had countless lawn mower rides and adventures, with stories that marked each one. Doug had two sisters-in-law that called him for everything, they called him their “Surrogate Husband”. He loved being there for them as much as they loved having his talent to fix anything. Doug loved the Beatles, Chevy’s, and Mac computers. He loved planning, building, mentoring friends and family, and could fix anything and everything. Doug had a very deep and humble love for every single person in his family. He moved mountains to do the right thing for all. Doug’s life has had a very profound effect on everyone he touched. He was loved, respected, and revered by everyone who knew him. Doug made an indelible mark on all our lives that will serve as our guide throughout the rest of ours. Most importantly, Doug will always be in our hearts. Doug Christian, you were the best, you are loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Joan Christian; sisters, Donna Kesterson and Cathy Dilmon; niece, Shaylyn Samsel; nephew, David Gray.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Vicky Christian; son, Ryan Christian; daughter, Whitney Freeman and husband Jerry; grandsons, Taylor and Trae; brothers, Dan Christian and wife Carolyn, Tony Cox; sisters, Anna Samsel and husband Jay, Patricia “Toot” O’Quinn and husband Scott; two lifelong friends, Danny Underwood and Bill Cordell; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
An entombment service will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
