Douglas Rose Jan 7, 2023

FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Douglas Rose, 68, of Ft. Blackmore, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 6, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.