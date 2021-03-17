CHURCH HILL - Douglas MacArthur “MACK” Qualls, 77, of Church Hill, TN has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones.
A walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Private Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Leonard Dixon and Pastor Charlie Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by the Fairview Singers, Rob McKeithen and singers from Apostolic Revival Center.
The burial will be in the Qualls Family Cemetery in Duffield, VA. There won’t be any graveside services, but anyone who wants to go to the cemetery is welcome. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, family and friends.
