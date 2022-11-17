Douglas MacArthur (Mac) Rhea, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at his home from an extended battle with diabetes. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was born on January 15, 1944 to Obie and Viola Ray (Rhea). Mac was the youngest of their 6 children. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1962, and then served 3 years in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, he went to work for Eastman Chemical Company where he retired after 32 years of employment. Mac was an avid sports fan loving his UT Volunteers and LA Dodgers.

Mac is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Tate Rhea; daughter Marketta Styles (Damon); son Tyler Rhea; granddaughter, Emma Styles; grandsons Benjamin and Luke Styles; siblings, Hazel Price, and Peggy Templeton; and several other nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.

