Douglas MacArthur (Mac) Rhea, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at his home from an extended battle with diabetes. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was born on January 15, 1944 to Obie and Viola Ray (Rhea). Mac was the youngest of their 6 children. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1962, and then served 3 years in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, he went to work for Eastman Chemical Company where he retired after 32 years of employment. Mac was an avid sports fan loving his UT Volunteers and LA Dodgers.
Mac is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Tate Rhea; daughter Marketta Styles (Damon); son Tyler Rhea; granddaughter, Emma Styles; grandsons Benjamin and Luke Styles; siblings, Hazel Price, and Peggy Templeton; and several other nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents along with his siblings, Obie Ray Jr, Nellie Smith, and Barbara Rhea.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN from 3:00-4:00pm with the service following at 4:00pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet the family at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
A special thank you to Dr. Robert Allen, Dr. Bruce Vincent and his staff as well as many special friends and family for their excellent care and support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to donate to a charity of your choice in his honor.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.