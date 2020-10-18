KINGSPORT - Doug Kase, age 58, formerly of Waterford Michigan, currently residing in Kingsport, Tennessee with his fiancé Regina Waddell, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2020. He was a good man who loved those around him with his whole heart.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Samuel T. Kase III.
He is survived by his fiancé, Regina Waddell; two grandsons; mother, Shirley Kase; three brothers; five sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his four-legged children, Bear, Sparkles and Dayo.