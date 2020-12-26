Douglas “Doug” E. Shuler, 77, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Doug was an Eastman employee in the Engineering Division for 43 years before retiring in 1999. He was an avid sportsman and loved fishing. Doug worked at Bristol Motor Speedway over the grandstand ushers for over 30 years. One of his greatest loves was coaching Optimist football for many years. The impact he left on so many was great.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Shuler; mother, Edith Shuler; sister, Patricia Ann Statzer.
Doug is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Shuler; son, Travis Shuler (Chasity Shuler); daughter, Lori Rollins (Aaron Grimes); grandchildren, the delight of his life, Brody Rollins, Baylor Grimes, Whitley Grimes, Chandler Weaver; his loyal companion was his beloved dog, Sophie.
Due to Covid restrictions we cannot do a funeral service at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be done at a future date.
A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the excellent care that they gave to Doug.
In lieu of flowers, the family feels that Doug would appreciate any donations be given to the Colonial Heights Optimist Club, OCCH, P.O. Box 5801, Kingsport, TN 37663.