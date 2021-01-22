Douglas “Doug” McArthur Salyer, 75, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born in Scott County, Virginia on February 23, 1945. Doug resided in Kingsport, where he retired from Eastman after 37 years. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and proud Papaw. Doug was always on the go and always available to help out anyone who needed it. He most enjoyed hunting and fishing, attending car shows, and just spending time with his friends and family, especially his adored grandkids who could pretty much talk him into anything.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 inseparable years, Glorida “Arlene” Salyer; father, Emmitt Sayler; mother, Daisy Thelma Salyer; and sister, Gertrude “Gertie” Gibson.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Brock) Binkley of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Cole and Lane Binkley, of Katy, TX; and brother, Garnie Salyer of Nickelsville, VA.
Due to Covid restrictions, we are unable to have a funeral at this time. There will be a receiving of friends on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery, also known as Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Elder Oscar Irvin officiating.
A special, heartfelt thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Hospital for taking care of my dad and doing everything they could to save him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Outdoorsmen, Inc., Attn: Doug Salyer Memorial, P.O. Box 3303, Kingsport, TN, 37664 or Shriner’s Hospitals For Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org