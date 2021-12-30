KINGSPORT - Doug Nichols, age 90, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to everyone. Doug was always willing to lend a helping hand. He retired from Kingsport Press after 25 years as a supervisor. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Port City Church.
Preceded in death by parents George & Mary Nichols, Sisters Janette Moody, Iona Mahan; Brothers James, Hassel, Ronnie, Derril, and Jan Nichols.
Doug is survived by wife Shirley McNew Nichols of 65 years of marriage; Daughter Zenda Nichols, Grandchildren Joni Galyon, Becky Fuqua; Great Grandchildren Jordan Galyon, Chris Runyon, and Zara Phillips; Brother Gordon Nichols; Sister Karen Castle & (David); Special former Son-in-law Mark Galyon; Several nieces and nephews.
Nichols family will receive friends Monday Jan 3, 2022 from 4-6 PM and a funeral service will be held at 6 PM at East Lawn Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be held Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022 at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City at 11 AM. Officiating will be Rev. David Castle.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Nichols family.