KINGSPORT – Doug Neece, age 59, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 18, 2021.
Doug was a great witness for the Lord. He loved his family and his wonderful church family.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Neece; mother, Louise Hammonds; father, Troy Neece; sister, Deborah Rose; brothers, Allen Neece, Randall Neece, and Teddy Hammonds.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 26th at 1:00 PM at Calvary Worship Center, 500 Lucy Road, Kingsport TN.