JONESBOROUGH - Doug Music, 75, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Scott Rasnake and Pastor Steve Reynolds officiating.
Burial will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites provided by American Legion Posts #3/265.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Cloyd, Dalton Cloyd, Craig Cloyd, Wyatt Music, Josh Brocklebank, Randall Wines, and Maynard Howington.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Doug Music.