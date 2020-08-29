Doug Music Aug 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH - Doug Music, 75, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hamlett-dobson Funeral Homes Doug Music Arrangement Fall Branch Lord Recommended for you Trending Now Wilburn, Harvey named interim Sullivan principals Kingsport police release video of burglary in effort to ID suspect Boone stuns Greeneville on Jenkins-to-Page game-winner Hawkins Police Blotter: Woman loses $2,088 in German Shepherd selling scam Hawkins grand jury hands down indictment in two major narcotics cases Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.