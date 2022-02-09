MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Dottie R. Elsea passed away January 23, 2022 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was the daughter of the late Bud and Lillian Riddle. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl O. Elsea Sr. Survivors include her children, Carl O. "Bud" Elsea, Jr. (wife Suzanne) and Deborah Terry.
No formal services are scheduled.
During her career she worked for WKPT-TV, Belk, Indian Path Hospital, and the Kingsport Mets. While with the Mets she served as General Manager. In 1988 she was selected Appalachian League Executive of the Year.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association in honor of Craig Carter, Tennessee Chapter, 783 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 257, Brentwood, TN 37027 or Mafair United Methodist Church,1409 East Center, Kingsport, TN 37664