KINGSPORT - Dot M. Blankenbecler, of Kingsport, left her earthly home for her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
The family will receive from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Rev. David Salley officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in the Masonic Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Dot M. Blankenbecler and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.