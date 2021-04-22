KINGSPORT - Dot M. Blankenbecler, of Kingsport, left her earthly home for her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
She loved the Lord and spoke of him to all her friends. Dot retired from TN Eastman after 30 years of service. She will be remembered by her kind smile, helpful and caring ways and love for her family.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Blankenbecler; father, Rev. H. W. Morelock; mother, Margie Morelock; sisters, Lucille Morelock and Ola Crawford; brothers, W.C. Morelock, Melvin “Buck” Morelock, Clyde Morelock, Branch G. Morelock and Steve Morelock.
Those left to cherish Dot’s memory are her three nieces, Linda Bernard (Fred) of Rogersville, TN, Ava Osterman (Mark) of Gray, TN, Sandra Morelock of Asheville, NC; two nephews, Aaron Morelock (Jennifer) of Gray, TN, Bobby Crawford (Carol) of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Lora Morelock of Kingsport, TN; a host of longtime friends, close acquaintances and those who loved her dearly, especially Copperfield friends and her special best friend, Glenda Southers.
The family will receive from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Rev. David Salley officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in the Masonic Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
