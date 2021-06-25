BLOUNTVILLE - Dory Wilks, 56, of Blountville died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Hardeman County, TX he had resided in Kingsport and Blountville for the last 13 years. While in Texas he worked on oil rigs and in Tennessee he worked in landscaping. Dory loved fishing and enjoyed making things with his hands. He was very talented. He was a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Loretta Wilks.
Dory is survived by his wife, Vicki Kiser Wilks of the home; sons, Tony Wilks, Arien Wilks, Landen Wilks and Christian Teague; grandchildren, Chase, Tony Jr., Kaylynn and Victoria; and 2 sisters.
Private services will be handled by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.