LENOIR CITY - Dorothy Walter Rutherford, 94, passed away in Lenoir City, TN, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, TN, on July 22, 1927. Dorothy graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1945 and married Bill Rutherford, her high school sweetheart, August 26, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill Rutherford; and parents, Charles and Sarah Walter.
She is survived by sons, David Rutherford and wife Michele of Fremont, CA, Ed Rutherford and wife Colette of Flat Rock, NC, Sam Rutherford and wife Andrea’ of Knoxville, TN, and Mike Rutherford and wife Debbie of Lenoir City, TN; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While raising four boys, she was very active in volunteer work at the Holston Valley Community Hospital and many other volunteer projects. She enjoyed playing golf at Ridgefield’s Country Club. They later moved to Florida to enjoy retirement and golf. She later moved to Lenoir City, TN, to be near family.
Special thanks to The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City and UT Hospice for the care they provided to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, TN.
Friends and family will gather on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.