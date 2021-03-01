KINGSPORT - With her children by her side, Dorothy Tipton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She will be reunited with her husband of over 50 years, Clyde F. Tipton along with her father and mother, William and Ollie Jones and other relatives.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Rick Tipton and wife Lisa, Blountville, TN, Scott Tipton and wife Teresa, Church Hill, TN, Randall Tipton and fiancé Sandra Anderson, Jonesborough, TN; She was blessed with 4 grandchildren, Tyler Tipton, Amy Bledsoe and husband Andy, Kala Hale and husband Kevin, Alexis Willis and husband Mike; great-grandchildren, Luke, Landee and Larsyn Bledsoe; Millie Jade and Camryn Hale; Ayva, Amelia, and Mikee Willis.
She is also survived by her brother, Paul C. Jones and wife Janie; nieces, Paula Sanders and husband Richard, Heather Helbert and husband Kevin; nephew, Chris Jones.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in East Carters Valley, Gate City, VA. with Elder Oscar Irvin officiating. Music will be provided by her granddaughters, Amy Bledsoe and Kala Hale.
Pallbearers will be her Grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending the graveside service is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caretakers, Vickie Thacker and Sandra Anderson. Also special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice staff.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Tipton family.